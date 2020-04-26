Sapo Plans Rollout Of 10,000 Cashless ATMs Over Next 4 Months

Share with your network!

With businesses across the world forced to adopt new ways of doing things, and the South African Post Office (Sapo) is also seeking to improve its systems

In about two weeks, the post office will launch the second phase of its rollout of cashless ATMs.

This is part of the drive to introduce mobile cashless money services, which will be available at local spazas.

The objective is to restrict movements in rural areas where people are forced to travel long distances to access their grants through hard cash.

Spokesperson Refilwe Kekana said in four months’ time 10,000 cashless ATMs will be operational.

“WE are targeting to roll out close to 10,000 of these cashless devices in four months, and beyond that, we will be guided by the demand.”

Kekana said they started in areas such as Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This has been an effective solution because Sassa customers don’t need to pay to access payment infrastructure. They have been paying to access their payments, so we have cut that link.”

EWN

