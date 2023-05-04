Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele

Minister Mondli Gungubele said that the liquidation of the South African Post Office (Sapo) would affect millions of South Africans.
He said that hundreds of businesses would also be impacted.
The communications and digital technologies minister was responding to questions in the National Assembly about the SA Post Office’s recent provisional liquidation by the high court.
“Seven hundred SMMEs that support SAPO as a service provider will be affected, 6.9 million beneficiaries who get their grant through this mechanism will also be affected. No less than 12,000 workers will also be affected.”
Gungubele said that there would be “consequence management” against board members and those responsible for any mismanagement.
