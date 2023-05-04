iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele

Photo: GCIS
2 hours ago 1 min read

Minister Mondli Gungubele said that the liquidation of the South African Post Office (Sapo) would affect millions of South Africans.

He said that hundreds of businesses would also be impacted.

The communications and digital technologies minister was responding to questions in the National Assembly about the SA Post Office’s recent provisional liquidation by the high court.

“Seven hundred SMMEs that support SAPO as a service provider will be affected, 6.9 million beneficiaries who get their grant through this mechanism will also be affected. No less than 12,000 workers will also be affected.”

Gungubele said that there would be “consequence management” against board members and those responsible for any mismanagement.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Does Not Feel Snubbed By G7 Summit – Presidency

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance

2 hours ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors

2 hours ago
3 min read

Anti-Litter Campaign Urges Public Not To “Trash” The Cape Town CBD

2 hours ago
3 min read

Sudan Conflict Could Prompt 800,000 People To Flee – UN

2 days ago
1 min read

G4S Given Notice Of Termination Of Contract To Run Mangaung Prison – Lamola

2 days ago
1 min read

Two More Arrested For Bester Escape

2 days ago
1 min read

Majola Village Described As A Warzone

2 days ago
1 min read

Another University Of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies

4 days ago
1 min read

Winde Can Only Dream About The Arrest Of Putin – Ntshavheni

5 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting

6 days ago
1 min read

JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Does Not Feel Snubbed By G7 Summit – Presidency

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance

2 hours ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors

2 hours ago

Share