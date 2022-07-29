Santaco Unhappy With Amended Traffic Bylaw

iAfrica

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned a new amended traffic bylaw in the City of Cape Town municipality.

The amended law will now give traffic officers the power to impound vehicles of repeat offenders rather than the continuation of fines.

The City said this will help with the justice system and the backlog in traffic-related court cases.

The amended bylaw will be gazetted later on Friday.

Santaco is not happy as they feel it targets the taxi industry.

Provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the bylaw will take the taxi industry out of business, as it will most likely affect thousands of taxi drivers.

