Santaco Says Taxi Industry Will Operate As Normal

3 hours ago 1 min read

The South African National Taxi Council says the EFF’s briefed it about its plans to bring the country to a standstill, and it respects the right to protest.

But Santaco members will not be participating.

The council represents around 70 percent of the South African taxi industry.

Santaco president Abner Tsebe said the taxi industry will operate as normal on the day of the national shutdown.

“We have informed all of our provinces of this decision but also notwithstanding its decision not to participate in the national shutdown, the Santaco or the taxi industry respects the reasons of the EFF to embark on the national shutdown protest and we want to emphasise that the meeting was cordial and the views of both parties were respectfully welcome and we even replied to the EFF’s letter which the EFF respected and the EFF’s courtesy to meet and brief Santaco were also welcomed,” Tsebe said.

“And against this, we therefore confidently believe that come the 20th we will all work together to afford each other space in pursuance of our diverse interests and intended objectives of the day.”

