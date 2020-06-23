Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

SANTACO Expects Gauteng Members To Resume Operations Today After Shut Down

3 hours ago 1 min read

Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg was empty on Monday morning, 22 June 2020 as taxi drivers affiliated to Santaco went on strike. Picture: @Bulelwa04464329/Twitter

Taxi organisation Santaco said that it expected its members to return to Gauteng roads on Tuesday morning.

Taxi drivers took part in a shut down on Monday, leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to find alternative transport to get around.

They blocked major routes in a bid to squeeze government for more money, saying that the R1.1 billion relief fund did not stretch far enough.

Santaco said that it expected its members to resume normal operations today.

EWN

