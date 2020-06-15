Mon. Jun 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Santaco Announces R7.00 Taxi Fare Increase For Gauteng

6 mins ago 1 min read
Santaco Announces R7.00 Taxi Fare Increase For Gauteng

Share with your network!

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced that taxi fares in Gauteng would increase by a maximum of R7.00, effective 1 July.

“Inter-metros will be up to R7.00 and all the local operations will increase from R4.00 to R5.00. Prices will vary according to the routes and long-distance will be R50.00,” Santaco’s Gauteng chairperson Johannes Mkhonza said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Updated School Calendar For 2020

16 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 In Numbers: 70,038 Cases, 38,531 Recoveries, 1480 Deaths

24 mins ago
1 min read

OR Tambo Domestic Terminal Bustling Again With Business Travel

31 mins ago
5 min read

Ramaphosa Condemns Recent Femicides In Weekly Newsletter

46 mins ago
1 min read

Over 100 Informal Dwellings Destroyed In Kwamashu Fire

1 hour ago
3 min read

Three Ways To Get Your Immune System In Shape For Winter

5 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Santaco Announces R7.00 Taxi Fare Increase For Gauteng

6 mins ago
1 min read

Updated School Calendar For 2020

16 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 In Numbers: 70,038 Cases, 38,531 Recoveries, 1480 Deaths

24 mins ago
1 min read

OR Tambo Domestic Terminal Bustling Again With Business Travel

31 mins ago