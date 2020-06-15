Santaco Announces R7.00 Taxi Fare Increase For Gauteng

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced that taxi fares in Gauteng would increase by a maximum of R7.00, effective 1 July.
“Inter-metros will be up to R7.00 and all the local operations will increase from R4.00 to R5.00. Prices will vary according to the routes and long-distance will be R50.00,” Santaco’s Gauteng chairperson Johannes Mkhonza said.
