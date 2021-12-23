iAfrica

SANParks Concerned About Number Of Rhinos Being Killed

Female northern white rhinos Fatu, 19, right, and Najin, 30, left, the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, are fed some carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Wildlife experts and vets say there is hope for the northern white rhino which is on the verge of extinction, after they successfully managed to draw eggs Thursday from the last two of the species, hoping they can be used to reproduce the species through a surrogate. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

SANParks has raised concerns about the number of rhino being killed in the Kruger National Park.

This follows the release of a report last week by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment confirming that seven rhinos had been killed in the park recently.

Twenty-four rhino carcasses were found in the country between 1 and 14 December.

The Kruger National Park is calling on South Africans and communities to intervene and assist in reporting people who are known to be part of the poaching.

Spokesperson Ike Phaahla said that the national park had seen a 37% reduction in animals poached compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Phaahla said that 69 alleged poachers had been arrested within the Kruger National Park to date.

