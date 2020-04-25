Apr 25, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SANDF To Tighten Security

Apr 25, 2020 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) plans to tighten its security measures after members were implicated in the theft of weapons at its military base in Pretoria.

Eighteen R4 rifles and three pistols were taken from the base in Lyttleton late last year.

It’s understood that two of the three men arrested are SANDF members.

The third suspect is an employee of the Gauteng education department and was out on bail for an unrelated robbery case.

The SANDF said its embarrassed by the theft and will work to ensure it never happens again.

Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said, “Some of the rifles have been sold to other people. The Hawks and police are investigating so that they can get those other weapons.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

City Of Joburg Relocating Some Lawley Residents

Apr 25, 2020
2 min read

Level 1 To 5: Here Is What The Different Lockdown Levels Mean

Apr 24, 2020
2 min read

COVID-19 Transmission Risk Key Factor In Determining Resumption Of Business

Apr 24, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

SANDF To Tighten Security

Apr 25, 2020
1 min read

City Of Joburg Relocating Some Lawley Residents

Apr 25, 2020
4 min read

The World’s Highest-Paid Rugby Players

Apr 25, 2020
3 min read

No Champions As Dutch League Becomes First In Europe To End Season

Apr 25, 2020