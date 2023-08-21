SANDF to Deploy Heavy Security for the Upcoming BRICS Summit

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent troops to Johannesburg as part of the security detail for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Over 40 heads of state and foreign delegates will attend the three-day summit, which begins on Tuesday at the Sandton Convention Centre.

On Monday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed hundreds of law enforcement officers stationed in the Sandton region for the duration of the conference.

He stated that the soldiers will supplement the hundreds of police officers already on the streets of Sandton.

“Tell criminals that this is what we will do, and assure criminals that you will make their lives difficult.” We are calling on the leaders of all forces to tell those who deviate from their march that this is not the way to go.”