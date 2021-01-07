SANDF To Be Deployed In Western Cape

The SANDF has given the Western Cape the green light to help in the fight against COVID-19.
This as the province prepares for another peak, which is expected this week.
Western Cape Health Department head Keith Cloete explained the details to the deployment are still under discussion.
“The military will support the law enforcement efforts and the law enforcement agencies are working with the military about what exactly that deployment will look like, where and how it will happen,” he said.
Premier Alan Winde visited one of the field hospitals in Mitchells Plain to make sure things are in place and to speak to staff.
Winde said while they are getting ready for the peak, the province is already planning its vaccine roll-out strategy.
