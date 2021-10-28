SANDF To Be Deployed For Elections

Government will be deploying 10,000 SANDF soldiers to help the IEC and police safeguard the 2021 municipal elections.

The soldiers will be stationed from 30 October until 3 November.

At least 300 areas in provinces including Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have been classified as potential hotspots.

SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi: “The South African National Defence Force will deploy up to 10,000 troops during the elections. These troops will be deployed in various places.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated the deployment of the soldiers is expected to cost just over R47-million.

