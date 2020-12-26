SANDF Searching For Mount Ayliff Suspects

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is assisting the police in their investigations.
This follows a shooting in the Eastern Cape that left seven people dead. Six others have been rushed to hospital.
It is alleged taxi dispute is the motive behind the incident that took place on Friday.
It’s believed that a group of men from Mpheni village allegedly attacked another group from Nokhatshile village.
According to police spokesperson, Vish Naidoo, they are looking for ‘multiple’ suspects, not less than 10. The added reinforcement is being sent to the area to ensure that it is stabilised; the SANDF will also assist the police in the search of the suspects as well as investigate the case.
Naidoo says the six people who have been injured in the shooting are currently being treated as suspects as well.
“We would like to speak to them, for them to shed light on exactly what happened or who might be responsible,” he says.
