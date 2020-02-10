SANDF: No Need To Panic Over Increased Number Of Soldiers On SA’s Roads

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said motorists should not be alarmed if they run into their troops on the country’s highways on Monday morning.

The soldiers are making their way to Armed Forces Day commemorations in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The SANDF commemorates the occasion annually to remember more than 600 people who died in 1917 when the SS Mendi sank.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said motorists would be seeing more troops in transit over the next few days.

“The public is urged not to panic but there will be a high movement of vehicles to celebrate Armed Forces Day, which was celebrated in Cape Town last year. In the main, they will be travelling early in the morning and during the day,” Dlamini said.

There is like 40 Military Army vehicles on the M1 North Highway.



It so scary and damn cool at the same time.#SANDF #SAMilitary pic.twitter.com/SXjcvWlfdr — Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 10, 2020

EWN