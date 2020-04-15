SANDF Hits Streets Of Alex To Encourage Residents To Stay Indoors

They have a large contingent of soldiers on foot, and in vehicles ensuring no one is unnecessarily on the streets. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are on the streets of Alexandra are on Wednesday encouraging residents of the township to stay indoors.

They’re going door-to-door and handing out pamphlets while also telling those roaming the streets to stay at home.

Alexandra is one of the areas where government has experienced challenges in terms of getting residents to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

“Let’s work together and stay home,” that’s the message the army is advocating in the streets of Alexandra.

They have a large contingent of soldiers on foot, and in vehicles ensuring no one is on the streets unnecessarily.

However, the message seems to be falling on deaf ears as locals can be seen outside their homes.

The army said it was in the township to help defeat the coronavirus and not to harm or kill South Africans.

