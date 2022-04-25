SANBS Appeals To South Africans To Donate Blood

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling on South Africans to donate blood.

It said that it was running critically low on stock across the country and had less than three days of stock left.

SANBS spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu said that this was, in part, due to the recent KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.

Mahlangu said that at the moment it was not able to meet the demand for blood in the country, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are sitting at 2.7 days blood stocks, which put significant pressure on us. Devastation in the Eastern Cape and KZN has also impacted on our collections. We’re calling on all South Africans to please spare 20 minutes of their day to help us continue to save lives,” Mahlangu said.

