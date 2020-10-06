iAfrica

Sanbona Reopens With A New Promotional Rate For South African Residents

6 mins ago 1 min read

Sanbona Wildlife Reserve has re-opened with an exclusive South African Residents special offer at Gondwana Family Lodge. The child-friendly lodge welcomes children of all ages and includes a Sanbona Kids on Safari programme that comprises of various educational and recreational wildlife experiences.

Sanbona stretches across 58 000 hectares of the wide, open plains of the Klein Karoo and is known as the Western-Cape’s premier wildlife destination. It is situated close to Montagu, a three-hour scenic drive from Cape Town along Route 62 and offers an authentic safari experience in a malaria-free area.  

A special rate is also available for weekend walking safaris at Explorer Camp. The private camp only operates during the summer months and accommodates a group of up to six adults only. Walking safaris take place over weekends from the tented camp that is set up along a riverbed, with all meals prepared on an open fire.  (Rates from R4000 per person sharing per night, including all meals, twice daily activities and house beverages. Minimum stay 2 nights. Valid for the next year, until 30 September 2021)

Within the expansive reserve adventure activities includes twice daily game drives and wilderness walks and photographic safaris, stargazing and guided rock art walks to offer a superb safari getaway within easy reach of Cape Town.

The other two lodges within Sanbona Wildlife Reserve, Dwyka Tented Camp and Tilney Manor, will re-open once demand has picked up.

