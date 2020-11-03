Sanbona Opens Explorer Camp With Special Offer For SA Residents

Share with your network!

Sanbona Wildlife Reserve has opened its Explorer Camp with a special offer for South African residents. Known as the Western-Cape’s premier wildlife destination, Sanbona is situated close to Montagu, a three-hour scenic drive from Cape Town along Route 62. The Explorer Camp is located within the north east of the sprawling malaria-free reserve, which stretches across 58 000 hectares of the wide, open plains of the Klein Karoo.

This unique wilderness trail experience is aimed at those who enjoy walking safaris and the ambience of a tented bush camp. The camp is situated along a beautifully shaded riverbed and operates seasonally during the summer months (October to April), with departures on Fridays. The 2-night guided walking safari experience is offered on an exclusive-use basis to a small group of up to six guests (16-years and older), who are active and reasonably fit. The camp is off the grid and accommodation is provided in three double tents with comfortable beds and an outdoor bathroom that comes complete with a hot shower under a tree. The camp has an open-air lounge and dining area under canvas. Guests enjoy evenings around a campfire under the starry skies of the Karoo, and enjoy delicious, wholesome South African dishes prepared on an open fire.

It’s back to basics at Explorer Camp which offers the authenticity of the original safari on foot. Distances walked vary each day but can last up to four hours and may include opportunities to encounter the Big 5. A game viewing vehicle remains in camp and depending on where guests walk that day, the trail may start from camp or depart camp by vehicle to visit another area of the reserve.

Sanbona is a sanctuary for indigenous flora and fauna, but it is the vastness of the landscape and the alluring isolation amid the raw beauty and boundless plains which sets it apart. Sustainability and responsible utilisation are the cornerstones of all operations.

A qualified, experienced guide hosts the Explorer Camp guests and further enhances this unique experience by sharing knowledge of birding and wildlife, as well as the cultural and natural history of the area. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the serene, wide-open spaces, engage in a meaningful connection with nature and enjoy a purposeful, perhaps even transformative wilderness experience.

(Sanbona Explorer Camp rates from R4000 per person sharing per night, including all meals, twice daily activities and house beverages. Minimum stay 2 nights. Valid until 30 April 2021)

