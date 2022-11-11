iAfrica

Samwu Members Protest Outside Joburg Council

FILE: Samwu members marching to Tshwane House to deliver a memorandum of demands based on governance failure in the City. Picture: Twitter/Samwu
Municipal workers union Samwu members on Friday were protesting outside the Johannesburg City Council in Braamfontein demanding to engage with Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The union said the protest emanates from the city’s failure to settle the salary disparities of municipal workers.

Thousands of Samwu members blockaded the M1 highway on Thursday causing havoc and major delays during peak rush hour traffic.

Disgruntled city employees vowed to protest outside the city council until Phalatse agreed to meet them.

Samwu’s regional treasurer John Modise said the city has blatantly ignored its pleas to address issues experienced by workers.

“There is money that has been outstanding for PSA [Public Servants Association of South Africa], the City of Johannesburg was dealing with the matter and promised workers that they are dealing with that and conclude the back pay matter.”

The protest disturbed Friday’s council meeting that was aimed at addressing the city’s dire financial crisis.

But it seems the crisis is worsening with employees claiming the city owes them outstanding monies.

