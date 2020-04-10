Apr 10, 2020

Samara Takes The Classroom Into The Bush

Apr 10, 2020 1 min read

Samara Private Game Reserve, a family friendly Big 5 reserve located in the Great Karoo, has introduced a series of video bush lessons for children, whereby the classroom is taken outdoors, and children are taught some interesting, fun facts about the wild.

As with all good teaching, the children can get involved in some of the sessions. General Manager, Marnus Ochse and his team at Samara cover the following in their series of lessons: tracking animals in the wild, glow-in-the-dark scorpion hunting, how to plant Spekboom, making cat cupcakes, finding the ‘funny five’, garden camping and a bedtime story.

If you miss a session, you can easily catch-up as all lessons are loaded onto Samara’s social media platforms, and they’re free!

Facebook : SamaraKaroo

Instagram : @samara_karoo

YouTube : Samara Karoo

