SAMA27 Best Female Of The Year #SofnfreeSpotlight Winner Announced

Share with your network!

As part of its aim to grow and nurture young talent, Sofnfree (Sponsor of SAMA27 Best Female of the Year Award) announced an exciting Youth Month initiative where one talented and aspiring TV presenter, videographer and journalist could bag a backstage pass to the South African Music Awards (SAMAs). Sofnfree is also this year’s sponsor of the SAMAs Female Artist of the Year Category.

The leading haircare brand has announced that the winner is Yolanda Buthelezi, 25, from KwaZulu-Natal, who will get the opportunity to meet, interact and interview the nominees and winners while building her media resume.

“The Sofnfree brand champions the freedom of self-expression, and through this Youth Day initiative, wants to empower an aspiring young person in the arts industry, giving them the tools and confidence to express themselves,” says the Sofnfree brand team.

“Our youth holds the key to the exceptional entertainment industry in the future, and the brand team is delighted to provide one young, aspiring person a chance to fulfil their dreams, and maybe even walk their own red carpet one day.”

About Yolanda

The talented presenter wasborn and raised in Ulundi and is an ambitious final year BCom Marketing student. She is passionate about modelling, TV presenting, and emceeing. She has been a guest presenter on SABC1 lifestyle show, HotSpot Seli and presented for Soweto TV.

“TV presenting is something I want to get into because I love telling people’s stories,” says Yolanda. “I love learning what motivates people, and I’m always inspired by people who go for their dreams, want to do better and never give up – whether it’s selling fruit on the side of the road or making big business moves.”

Yolanda’s favourite TV personality is Bonang, and as a child, she loved Zola 7. “Growing up, I idolised Zola for being able to change lives, and at the time, every girl wanted to have the class and tenacity of Bonang. I also look up to women like DJ Zinhle who are chasing the bag from all angles,” says Yolanda.

How to follow the SAMAs

The SAMAs, now in its 27th year, received more than 1 100 entries for 2021, a record in its history, and five nominees in the Female Artist Award category have been announced. These are Sho Madjozi, Reign Afrika, Bucy Radebe, Nomcebo Zikode and Hle. Previous winners in the category include Zahara, Shekhinah, Zonke, Ami Faku, Sho Madjozi and Amanda Black.

This year the award ceremony takes place virtually and will be broadcast on 31ST July 2021 on SABC1. For more information and to follow the conversation, head to the SAMA Facebook and Instagram pages.

Share with your network!