Sama Wants Boosters For Health Workers

The South African Medical Association (Sama) is calling for COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers.

Sama’s national chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee says they should be allowed to choose either the Pfizer or J&J shot.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 517 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

A total of 56 more people died of COVID-19 related complications taking the death toll in South Africa to 88,891.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of new infections with 124 new cases, followed by the Western Cape with 90 new infections recorded.

