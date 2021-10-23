Sama Wants Boosters For Health Workers

The South African Medical Association (Sama) is calling for COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers.
Sama’s national chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee says they should be allowed to choose either the Pfizer or J&J shot.
Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 517 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
A total of 56 more people died of COVID-19 related complications taking the death toll in South Africa to 88,891.
KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of new infections with 124 new cases, followed by the Western Cape with 90 new infections recorded.
