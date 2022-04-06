iAfrica

Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive

People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.

2 hours ago 1 min read

The South African Medical Association has encouraged government to ramp up the country’s vaccination drive.

This comes after government’s decision to lift the national state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday night following increasing pressure in recent months to scrap COVID-19 regulations implemented in 2020.

However, some regulations like indoor mask-wearing and limits on gatherings are being kept for 30 days.

Sama’s Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa has welcomed the lifting of the declaration.

