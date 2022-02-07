SAMA Threatens Legal Action Over Doctors’ Unpaid Salaries

The South African Medical Association is threatening to take legal action against the Health Department.

More than 50 Gauteng doctors have not been paid their full salaries for January.

The SA Medical Association’s Akhtar Hussain said “2021,2020,2019… The Health department in Gauteng has been failing to pay doctors at the month-end because they have failing HR.

“Now more than 50 doctors have not received salaries…they say they are having problems and they talk of the third week of February.

“We don’t accept that if they don’t get paid. We will lodge a legal complaint. This is nothing new by the department.”

Share with your network!