SAMA Slams Government For Not Hiring More Doctors

2 hours ago 1 min read

The South African Medical Association says government is failing health professionals.

This comes after Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s admitted South Africa has a critical shortage of doctors.

Phaahla said one doctor treats around 1,000 patients.

This ratio is a far cry from Cuba, where one doctor treats around 150 patients.

“Government is setting up healthcare professionals for failure,” said SAMA’s Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

“If you allow one doctor to attend to such a large population then what do you expect. I mean if you go to hospitals and you do the same things to doctors what do you think is going to happen, the quality of service is compromised.”

