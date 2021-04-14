SAMA Downplays J&J Clotting Risk

Share with your network!

South Africa is suspending the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns.

But the South African Medical Association (SAMA) said there’s no need for panic.

Its head, Angelique Coetzee, said she’s been vaccinated and is not worried as the risk of clotting is low.

The suspension follows concerns from America’s Health Authorities about potential clots developed in patients who have been vaccinated.

Mkhize is expected to update the portfolio committee on health on the way forward.

