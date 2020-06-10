Wed. Jun 10th, 2020

Salons Mushroom in the South African Black Market

Discreet house calls have become routine for hairdressers who found themselves out of a job when salons and barber shops were forced to close under South Africa’s coronavirus lockdown, now in its 11th week. The lockdown restrictions are being challenged in court by barbers and beauty specialists who depend on an industry that consumer data firm Statista says is worth $3.84 billion in sales. Northern Gauteng divisional manager at the Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB), said an industry survey in April showed that around 70% of businesses were contemplating closures and job cuts, and up to 21% had already closed. Last week the government told EOHCB it was drafting guidelines for the re-opening of the personal care sector but did not provide a time frame.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

