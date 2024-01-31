Customers across 8 categories celebrated for outstanding performance

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, has announced the winners of its annual Salesforce Customer Appreciation Awards 2024 across eight categories.

The Salesforce Customer Appreciation Awards 2024 took place at the 12 Apostles Hotel in Cape Town, where the winners were recognised for their success around digital transformation.

This is the first in-person Customer Appreciation Awards event, which is tantamount to the growth in Salesforce’s customer base and maturity in the region.

This comes at a time when the global CRM provider has announced several partnerships including Meta and WhatsApp that allows Salesforce customers to connect with their customers and build new messaging experiences.

“Celebration of our customers is important as we continue to raise the bar and recognise that technology and business is moving at a pace we’ve never seen before,” said Zuko Mdwaba, Salesforce Area Vice President/Africa Executive and South Africa Country Leader.

According to Mdwaba, Salesforce has managed to secure 1000 customers in Africa, with South Africa driving the majority of the growth with over 500 customers. “The biggest trend we are seeing in the year ahead is generative AI which is being embedded in all the technologies we use. The past year we secured partnerships with Google, Amazon, Snowflake, TikTok, Meta, and Whatsapp to name a few. We have come together to share, inspire and build community.”

“The growth we’re seeing in South Africa is significant and speaks to the need for solutions that support organisations in putting their customers at the heart of their business. This is an opportunity to applaud the success of our customers and for Salesforce to continue to support our customers’ journey,” adds Mdwaba.

The following recognitions were awarded:

Dream Team Award

Celebrates exceptional teamwork and outstanding achievement.

Winner: Cape Union Mart

Award received by Grant de Waal, Cape Union Mart CIO and eCommerce Executive

Pioneer Award

This award recognises teams that are innovative and industry disruptors ahead of their competitors.

Winner:Overberg Agri

Award received by Henry Steyn, Overberg Head of Innovation

Customer Experience Award

This award recognises the delivery of exceptional customer experiences.

Winner: Retail Capital

Award received by Alex Corrin, Retail Capital Head of Marketing, Technology and Customer Experience

Platform Powerhouse Award

This award recognises connected Salesforce solutions to amplify Customer impact

Winner: Multichoice

Award received by Ryan Smith, Mulitchoise Head of Personalisation, Data Science

Trailblazer Award

Those who are not scared to take risks and follow a project from start to finish

Winner: Pepkor

Award received by: Nicky Simmons, Pepkor Programme Manager

Building Community Award

This award recognises organisations for impactful social-economic work contributing to African communities.

Winner:Takealot

Award received by:Yaeesh Moosa, Takealot Head of Marketplace

Thought Leadership Award

This award recognitions demonstration to shape and influence leaders within the community.

Winner: Clicks

Award received by: Melanie Van Rooy,CMO, Clicks

Certified MVP Award

This award recognises an individual who has made a substantial impact to the success of a programme.

Winner: Standard Bank

Received by: Akhona Mafenuka, Standard Bank Marketing Cloud Design Lead

“These awards are a means for us to highlight the value of our customers as a key part of who we are as an organisation. It is a demonstration of how we achieve success now by working together and ensuring the customer is always at the centre of our focus,” Mdwaba said.