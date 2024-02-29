Saldanha Bay Mayor Condemns Mob Actions During Search

Saldanha Bay Mayor André Truter has condemned the actions of an angry mob during the search for six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

Police temporarily called off their search on Tuesday, after the homes of people who are accused of involvement in the girl’s disappearance were targeted.

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend were also taken to a place of safety after they received threats from residents who blamed them for what happened.

The little girl was reported missing last Monday, and her mother’s boyfriend – who was supposed to be looking after the child at the time – could not account for her whereabouts.

Truter said the focus should be on finding Joshlin without causing harm to innocent people.

“First and foremost, the focus needs to be on Joshlin and not on people, not on me or anyone else, and secondly, we must do so within the bounds of the law, otherwise we are no different, we are then law breakers and criminals.”