Salary Battle Heads To ConCourt

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is refuting claims the state’s salary bill is bloated.

It said the public sector is understaffed, especially in healthcare.

The union said workers should not be punished for corruption.

Public sector unions are heading to the Constitutional Court to challenge a Labour Court ruling over salary increases.

But government insists it doesn’t have the funds and the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation.

