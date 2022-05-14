Salah, De Bruyne Among Nominees For Player Of The Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday named among the eight nominees for the Premier League’s Player of the Season award.
Salah is the league’s top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.
Both Salah and De Bruyne have won the award before, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.
The other nominees include Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, City’s Joao Cancelo, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.
City defender Ruben Dias won the award last season.
More Stories
Referee’s Decisions Destroyed Game – Arteta
Ronaldo Backs Ten Hag To Deliver At Manchester United
Manchester City Unveil Aguero Statue On 10th Anniversary Of ’93:20′
Mickelson Withdraws From PGA Championship
Man City Trounce Newcastle To Open Up Three-Point Lead
Leeds Slip Into Relegation Zone After Defeat At Arsenal
Chelsea Crowned WSL Champions As Kerr Shines In Win Over Man United
Alcaraz Says He Is Ready For The Big League
FIA Defends Safety Stance After Sainz, Ocon Criticism
Liverpool Suffer Title Blow In Home Draw With Spurs
Leclerc Seizes Miami Pole In Ferrari Front Row Sweep
Beats Djokovic To Reach Madrid Open Final