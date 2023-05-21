Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination 

The island is competitive in terms of its tourist infrastructure, local economy, accessibility, and value for your money. Its range of accommodations includes hotels, guesthouses, and resorts. Many hotels and resorts in Sal offer all-inclusive packages, which can be cost-effective for visitors. In addition, Sal offers beautiful sandy beaches, clear waters, and a variety of water sports activities at a lower cost compared to other popular beach destinations.

