SAJBD To Protest Outside CSA Offices For The Reinstatement Of Teeger’s Captaincy

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) will embark on a protest outside Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Melrose offices on Thursday afternoon.

They are calling for CSA to reinstate David Teeger as the under-19 captain ahead of the start of the World Cup tournament on Friday.

CSA claimed Teeger was relieved of his captaincy due to security threats posed to him and his teammates after he dedicated an award to soldiers fighting for Israel.

The national director of SAJBD, Wendy Kahn, said they’re calling on the International Cricket Council to stand by its antidiscrimination rules.

“At our meeting with CSA earlier this week, they were unable to provide us with credible security information that indicated serious threats to the tournament. The only conclusion there is for removing David Teeger as captain is antisemitism.”