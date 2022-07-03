Sainz Takes His First F1 Win In Silverstone Thriller

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory on Sunday in a thrilling British Grand Prix halted by a first lap crash and with the added mayhem of a track invasion by protesters.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished runner-up, 3.779 seconds behind, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes in his home race and taking fastest lap for a bonus point.
Championship leader Max Verstappen finished seventh for Red Bull with a damaged car, while Mick Schumacher scored his first points in F1 with eighth for Haas.
The race was red-flagged after Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo flipped over the tyre barrier and became wedged between it and the catch fence on lap one. He was later given the medical all-clear.
