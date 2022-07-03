iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sainz Takes His First F1 Win In Silverstone Thriller

REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory on Sunday in a thrilling British Grand Prix halted by a first lap crash and with the added mayhem of a track invasion by protesters.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished runner-up, 3.779 seconds behind, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes in his home race and taking fastest lap for a bonus point.

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished seventh for Red Bull with a damaged car, while Mick Schumacher scored his first points in F1 with eighth for Haas.

The race was red-flagged after Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo flipped over the tyre barrier and became wedged between it and the catch fence on lap one. He was later given the medical all-clear.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Federer Hints At Wimbledon Comeback On Surprise Visit

10 mins ago
2 min read

Zhou Conscious After Crash Halts British Grand Prix

18 mins ago
3 min read

Nadal Steps Over The Mark As He Gives Sonego A Dressing Down

21 mins ago
2 min read

Swiatek Stunned By Cornet In Wimbledon Third Round

8 hours ago
3 min read

Tempers Boil As Kyrgios Stuns Fourth Seed Tsitsipas

8 hours ago
2 min read

Fired Up Nadal Douses Sonego’s Challenge To Reach Fourth Round

8 hours ago
2 min read

Former Champion Halep Thumps Frech To Reach Wimbledon Fourth Round

8 hours ago
2 min read

Relieved Boks Vow To Show Improvement After Wales Scare

22 hours ago
3 min read

Surprised Sainz Takes First Pole At Soggy Silverstone

22 hours ago
2 min read

Gauff Suffers Earliest Wimbledon Exit After Defeat By Anisimova

22 hours ago
1 min read

Everton Sign Tarkowski On Free Transfer From Burnley

22 hours ago
2 min read

Biles, Rapinoe Among Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipients

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sainz Takes His First F1 Win In Silverstone Thriller

24 seconds ago
3 min read

Federer Hints At Wimbledon Comeback On Surprise Visit

10 mins ago
2 min read

Zhou Conscious After Crash Halts British Grand Prix

18 mins ago
3 min read

Nadal Steps Over The Mark As He Gives Sonego A Dressing Down

21 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer