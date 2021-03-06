Saints Scythe Down Blades

Southampton claimed their first Premier League victory in 10 games as skipper James Ward-Prowse’s first-half penalty and a thunderbolt from Che Adams secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Southampton, league leaders in November, have been dragged into the bottom half of the table due to poor form and injuries, but Ralph Hasenhuettl’s 14th-placed side showed their battling qualities in his 100th game in charge.
They went ahead in the 32nd minute through midfielder Ward-Prowse’s penalty after Ethan Ampadu mistimed his challenge on Nathan Tella, with the Saints midfielder bearing down on goal after latching on to a long ball from Ibrahima Diallo.
Substitute Adams, who came on for the injured Danny Ings in the first half, doubled Southampton’s lead with a right-footed rocket from distance against his former club as the bottom-placed hosts failed to clear their lines.
