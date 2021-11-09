iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis

Photo Credit: @ECDOEZA/Twitter

5 mins ago 1 min read

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants learners back in classrooms on a daily basis.

In a bid to create space for social distancing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, pupils have been subjected to rotational learning, effectively halving class sizes by getting children to skip days.

The commission believes this will have a long-term negative impact and it wants an urgent meeting government over the matter.

The commission has already written to government about returning children to schools on a more regular and consistent basis.

Commissioner Andre Gaum on Monday said the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 had stated ‘the harms of learners attending school on a rotational basis – specifically the severe cognitive, nutritional, and psychosocial costs – exceeded the benefits of reduced COVID-19 infections from smaller class sizes.’

He said they understood 86% of primary schools in the Western Cape had already applied to continue with rotational timetables next year.

The HRC believes the social distancing directive compromises the ability of primary schools to return to normal teaching and learning despite reduced infection rates.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng

3 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
Eskom power
2 min read

Eskom Warns That Power Cuts Could Escalate

23 hours ago
1 min read

Healthcare Workers To Get J&J Booster Shots As Second Sisonke Trial Starts

23 hours ago
1 min read

No Coalition With The ANC – IFP

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 358 New COVID-19 In SA

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 358 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 339 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Too Early To Say If Elections Had Impact On COVID-19 Infections – Health Dept

4 days ago
1 min read

Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa

4 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng

3 mins ago
1 min read

SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis

5 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer