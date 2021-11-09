SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants learners back in classrooms on a daily basis.
In a bid to create space for social distancing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, pupils have been subjected to rotational learning, effectively halving class sizes by getting children to skip days.
The commission believes this will have a long-term negative impact and it wants an urgent meeting government over the matter.
The commission has already written to government about returning children to schools on a more regular and consistent basis.
Commissioner Andre Gaum on Monday said the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 had stated ‘the harms of learners attending school on a rotational basis – specifically the severe cognitive, nutritional, and psychosocial costs – exceeded the benefits of reduced COVID-19 infections from smaller class sizes.’
He said they understood 86% of primary schools in the Western Cape had already applied to continue with rotational timetables next year.
The HRC believes the social distancing directive compromises the ability of primary schools to return to normal teaching and learning despite reduced infection rates.
More Stories
ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation
Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng
NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom Warns That Power Cuts Could Escalate
Healthcare Workers To Get J&J Booster Shots As Second Sisonke Trial Starts
No Coalition With The ANC – IFP
NICD Reports 358 New COVID-19 In SA
NICD Reports 358 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 339 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Too Early To Say If Elections Had Impact On COVID-19 Infections – Health Dept
Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA