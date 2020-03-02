SAHRC To Take Beloftebos Wedding Venue To Court Over Rejection Of Same-Sex Couple

Share with your network!

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is launching a court application against the Beloftebos wedding venue at the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Recently, a same-sex couple were denied the right to get married as the Stanford venue.

Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes were told that the Beloftebos Wedding Venue would not host their special day in April 2021 because of their sexual orientation.

The SAHRC said it viewed Beloftebos’ conduct as unconstitutional as one could not on the basis of their religious beliefs, discriminate against the sexual orientation of others.

SA Human Rights Commissioner Andre Gaum said they were consolidating a similar matter of 2017 and the most recent matter.

“We will request the court to declare that Beloftebos and its owners are in breach of their obligations not to discriminate unfairly in terms of the Equality Court. Secondly, we will also request the court to restrain the venue and its owners from continuing to apply the blanket policy.”

