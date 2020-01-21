SAHRC Denied Access At Resort Where Enoch Mpianzi Drowned

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Tuesday being denied access to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Resort where 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi died.
The SAHRC was legally representing the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil after he died at a grade 8 orientation camp at the resort.
The commission and the family had requested to do a site visit, but they were locked out.
