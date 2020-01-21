Tue. Jan 21st, 2020

SAHRC Denied Access At Resort Where Enoch Mpianzi Drowned

The SAHRC's Buang Jones (right) with a SAPS official discussing the commission's right to enter the Nyati Bush and River resort in Brits on 21 January 2020.

The SAHRC's Buang Jones (right) with a SAPS official discussing the commission's right to enter the Nyati Bush and River resort in Brits on 21 January 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Tuesday being denied access to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Resort where 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi died.

The SAHRC was legally representing the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil after he died at a grade 8 orientation camp at the resort.

The commission and the family had requested to do a site visit, but they were locked out.

EWN

