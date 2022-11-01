SAHRC Concerned Not Enough Is Being Done To Help KZN Flood Victims

The South African Human Rights Commission in KZN is concerned that not enough is being done to help the victims find proper housing.
Many KwaZulu-Natal flood victims are still displaced.
They are still living in shelters, where safety is a concern.
There are growing calls for government to do more.
The province was battered by floods in April which caused damage to roads, water, and power supply systems.
