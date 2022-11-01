iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SAHRC Concerned Not Enough Is Being Done To Help KZN Flood Victims

Twitter/@kzncogta
49 mins ago 1 min read

The South African Human Rights Commission in KZN is concerned that not enough is being done to help the victims find proper housing.

Many KwaZulu-Natal flood victims are still displaced.

They are still living in shelters, where safety is a concern.

There are growing calls for government to do more.

The province was battered by floods in April which caused damage to roads, water, and power supply systems.

