SAHRC Assessing DA’s Complaint Against Bheki Cele

The Democratic Alliance has lodged a complaint against Police Minister Bheki Cele with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

During a safer festive season campaign launch in Mitchells Plain this week, Cele instructed officers to shoot first and ask questions later.

The party’s Andrew Whitfield wants Cele to retract his statement and apologise.

“I have requested the Human Rights Commission to instruct Minister Bheki Cele to return to the scene of his violent rhetoric in Mitchells Plain in front of the Media and the police officers who were there earlier this week and to apologise and retract his comments.

“He needs to put the record straight. He needs to make sure that violent rhetoric does not fuel the fire of violence in South Africa. He must be made to apologise.”

The SAHRC’s Andre Gaum said they will assess the complaint.

