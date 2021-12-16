SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed for calm following the High Court in Pretoria ordering former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison to serve the rest of his sentence after finding that the decision to release him on medical parole was unlawful.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that the former president had filed a notice to appeal Wednesday’s court decision.
Chairperson of the commission Bongani Majola said that they had already begun to see potentially inflammatory messages on social media.The commission also called on the country’s security cluster, which was harshly criticised for its response to the July unrest, to note developments around Wednesday’s court outcomes and work to avoid a similar experience.
More Stories
NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases
Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban
Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue
South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’
NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet
Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel
Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves
NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19
Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas