SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed for calm following the High Court in Pretoria ordering former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison to serve the rest of his sentence after finding that the decision to release him on medical parole was unlawful.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that the former president had filed a notice to appeal Wednesday’s court decision.

Chairperson of the commission Bongani Majola said that they had already begun to see potentially inflammatory messages on social media.The commission also called on the country’s security cluster, which was harshly criticised for its response to the July unrest, to note developments around Wednesday’s court outcomes and work to avoid a similar experience.

