iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

Photo: GCIS

2 mins ago 1 min read

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed for calm following the High Court in Pretoria ordering former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison to serve the rest of his sentence after finding that the decision to release him on medical parole was unlawful.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that the former president had filed a notice to appeal Wednesday’s court decision.

Chairperson of the commission Bongani Majola said that they had already begun to see potentially inflammatory messages on social media.The commission also called on the country’s security cluster, which was harshly criticised for its response to the July unrest, to note developments around Wednesday’s court outcomes and work to avoid a similar experience.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago
1 min read

Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban

23 hours ago
1 min read

Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue

23 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet

2 days ago
1 min read

Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel

2 days ago
1 min read

Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
antibody testing
1 min read

Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

3 days ago
1 min read

Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

2 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago
2 min read

Kenyan Court Suspends Directive Barring Unvaccinated From Government Services

21 hours ago
3 min read

Make Rooibos Part Of Your Holiday First Aid Kit

22 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer