SAHPRA To Monitor J&J Vaccine Rollout

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has welcomed the US lifting of the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The jab was suspended last week as a precautionary measure because of rare cases of blood clots.
SAHPRA says it will be monitoring developments.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to make an announcement on when the Sisonke trial will commence in South Africa.
