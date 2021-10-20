iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SAHPRA Satisfied With Vaccine Safety For Teens

Image: supplied

13 hours ago 1 min read

Children aged between 12 and 17 can get the vaccine against COVID-19 from Wednesday.

The health department says there is no need to register online.

Instead, teenagers can simply walk into a vaccination centre and get their jab.

Government is recommending that teens be accompanied by their parents.

It’s hoped at least three-million teenagers will be vaccinated by January.

“We are satisfied with the safety profile, some of the viewers may be aware of some of the very rare adverse events that have been reported in countries that have rolled it out to this younger cohourt and we will monitor that in South Africa,” said SAHPRA CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fraser Slams Zondo’s Nomination For Chief Justice Position

13 hours ago
1 min read

No Power Cuts Expected During Matric Exams – Mhaule

13 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 453 New COVID-19 Cases

13 hours ago
1 min read

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

2 days ago
1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

2 days ago
2 min read

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla

3 days ago
iec election counting
2 min read

Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC

3 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards

3 days ago
1 min read

Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAHPRA Satisfied With Vaccine Safety For Teens

13 hours ago
1 min read

Fraser Slams Zondo’s Nomination For Chief Justice Position

13 hours ago
1 min read

No Power Cuts Expected During Matric Exams – Mhaule

13 hours ago
3 min read

Tech Tipping Point – Ukheshe Enables Petrol Attendant Tipping At Engen

13 hours ago