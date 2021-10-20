SAHPRA Satisfied With Vaccine Safety For Teens

Children aged between 12 and 17 can get the vaccine against COVID-19 from Wednesday.

The health department says there is no need to register online.

Instead, teenagers can simply walk into a vaccination centre and get their jab.

Government is recommending that teens be accompanied by their parents.

It’s hoped at least three-million teenagers will be vaccinated by January.

“We are satisfied with the safety profile, some of the viewers may be aware of some of the very rare adverse events that have been reported in countries that have rolled it out to this younger cohourt and we will monitor that in South Africa,” said SAHPRA CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

