SAHPRA Confirms Fatality Linked To COVID-19 Vaccination

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority announced on Thursday that South Africa has recorded a fatality linked to coronavirus vaccination.
It said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Saphra said that due to patient confidentiality, no details regarding the case may be shared.
The patient was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, also referred to a GBS, which is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages the nervous system.
Sahpra CEO, Doctor Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela: “It is with very sad hearts today that we report to you that Sahpra has been informed of a fatal case of a sydrom called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, shortly referred to as GBS. This is a case that was noted following vaccination with the COVID-19 Janssen vaccine.”
