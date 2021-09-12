iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

2 hours ago 1 min read

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children over the age of 12.

SAHPRA says the decision was based on a review of updated safety and efficacy information.

Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for minors in the country.

The total number of Pfizer jabs administered in the country stands at over 11 million.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester

17 hours ago
1 min read

Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together

2 days ago
1 min read

WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Winde Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC To Oppose DA On Candidate List

3 days ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

ANC Employees Considered Taking The Party’s Top 6 To Court

3 days ago
3 min read

SA Reports 7 338 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC Did Not Get Special Treatment From The IEC – Duarte

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 309 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
4 min read

Raducanu Completes Fairytale In New York By Winning U.S. Open

2 hours ago
2 min read

F1 Sprint Format Is ‘Not Fish, Not Meat’- Wolff

2 hours ago