SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children over the age of 12.

SAHPRA says the decision was based on a review of updated safety and efficacy information.

Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for minors in the country.

The total number of Pfizer jabs administered in the country stands at over 11 million.

