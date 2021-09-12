SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children over the age of 12.
SAHPRA says the decision was based on a review of updated safety and efficacy information.
Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for minors in the country.
The total number of Pfizer jabs administered in the country stands at over 11 million.
More Stories
Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester
Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla
SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases
Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event
Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together
WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon
SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases
Winde Calls For End To National State Of Disaster
ANC To Oppose DA On Candidate List
ANC Employees Considered Taking The Party’s Top 6 To Court
SA Reports 7 338 New COVID-19 Cases
ANC Did Not Get Special Treatment From The IEC – Duarte