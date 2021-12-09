SAHPRA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine.

The booster shot will be administered to all over 18s that have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

They will be eligible six months after the second dose.

Those aged 12 and older with weak immune systems can take the dose 28 days after the second dose.

SAHPRA initially approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in March this year.

Scientists are welcoming SAHPRA’s approval of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Pfizer says the booster will be effective against the Omicron variant.

Mosa Moshabela from UKZN however says the lack of research on mixing and matching vaccines is disappointing.

“We’ve been wanting the Pfizer vaccine to become available for people who have conditions associated with weak immune systems, as well as people who are 60 years and above. So that’s really good news which means we could make booster shots for those groups available,” he said.

“What was a little bit disappointing for me was that SAHPRA remained neutral about the mix and match, essentially saying they didn’t have the evidence to review.

“Recognising that a lot of people are interested in the mix and match of Pfizer after J&J so there’s no conclusion there, unfortunately.”

