SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test

The health products regulator has approved a locally manufactured Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test.
It says the test is cheaper than existing kits.
The new kit was developed by Medical Diagnostech and will be made in Cape Town.
The company has already produced initial commercial batches.
It has the capacity to produce 20 million kits per year, which can be scaled up.
The regulator says the kits will help in the fight against the fourth wave.
