iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test

EWN

17 mins ago 1 min read

The health products regulator has approved a locally manufactured Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test.

It says the test is cheaper than existing kits.

The new kit was developed by Medical Diagnostech and will be made in Cape Town.

The company has already produced initial commercial batches.

It has the capacity to produce 20 million kits per year, which can be scaled up.

The regulator says the kits will help in the fight against the fourth wave.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic

21 mins ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

30 mins ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 19 842 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

40 mins ago
1 min read

NA Fails To Pass Constitutional Amendment To Allow Land Expropriation Without Compensation

22 hours ago
1 min read

ATM Resubmits Motion Of No Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

23 hours ago
1 min read

Government To Hold State Memorial For FW de Klerk

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD

2 days ago
1 min read

Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday

2 days ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Have Vaccine Mandates Matter Concluded Quickly

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test

17 mins ago
1 min read

Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic

21 mins ago
3 min read

Thousands Of Children In KZN Affected By July Unrest, Ongoing Pandemic, Benefit From Zero2Five’s Large Scale Relief Programme

29 mins ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

30 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer