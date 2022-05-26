iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State

Facebook/ @WorkerControlledFederation Saftu

2 mins ago 1 min read

Trade union federation Saftu has warned that South Africa is on a fast march to becoming a failed state.

Acting president of the federation Nomvume Ralarala told delegates at the organisation’s elective conference that the state was dysfunctional.

“Today, you hear a minister announcing a R22 million flag and the next day you hear the president joking about the matter as if he was not part of the cabinet that approved the project. Tomorrow, you hear two ministers contradicting each other on the price of energy,” Ralarala said.

The federation’s congress has now been wrapped up, with general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi voted back to the post.

Vavi beat Moses Mautsoe by 89 votes.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity

5 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago
1 min read

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

24 hours ago
1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

24 hours ago
1 min read

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

24 hours ago
5 min read

Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF Will Be Hard-Pressed To Assist In Future Catastrophes In SA – Modise

2 days ago
1 min read

Alleged Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe’s Bail Application To Be Heard Again

2 days ago
1 min read

Golden Arrows Opts Not To Hike Bus Fares For Now

2 days ago
1 min read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity

5 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer