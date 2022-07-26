Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation

Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for not consulting unions over plans to address the energy crisis in the country.
Ramaphosa announced several measures to address the crisis, including the scrapping of licencing requirements for private energy projects that feed into the electricity grid.
“Saftu and a host of other grassroots-based working-class formations that have formed the coalition of the excluded.”
“[We] have not been consulted … we were hearing about this plan for the first time last [Monday] night when the president was presenting it and this is a norm on the part of the president,” Vavi said.
“Maybe he wants to speak to people that will agree with him. we have not been consulted … we are the home of the biggest private sector companies that are at the epicentre of the crisis of load-shedding – in the mines, Amcu not consulted, in manufacturing space … Numsa and Fawu … this is a terrible start.”
More Stories
Cost Of Transport, Goods To Surge If New Duties On Vehicle Tyres Are Imposed
SA’s Youth Face Mental Health Crisis
ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries
There’s Deliberate Sabotage At SA’s Power Stations – Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis
NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas
Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction
NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde
We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa
ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped
Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund