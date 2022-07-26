Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation

Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for not consulting unions over plans to address the energy crisis in the country.

Ramaphosa announced several measures to address the crisis, including the scrapping of licencing requirements for private energy projects that feed into the electricity grid.

“Saftu and a host of other grassroots-based working-class formations that have formed the coalition of the excluded.”

“[We] have not been consulted … we were hearing about this plan for the first time last [Monday] night when the president was presenting it and this is a norm on the part of the president,” Vavi said.

“Maybe he wants to speak to people that will agree with him. we have not been consulted … we are the home of the biggest private sector companies that are at the epicentre of the crisis of load-shedding – in the mines, Amcu not consulted, in manufacturing space … Numsa and Fawu … this is a terrible start.”

