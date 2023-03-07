Saftu Slams President Ramaphosa Over Cabinet Reshuffle

Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, says workers have nothing to celebrate from last night’s cabinet reshuffle.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made several changes to his cabinet, including appointing Paul Mashatile as Deputy President and Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as Electricity Minister.

“Everything that the president did yesterday just confirm our views that workers must not be hopeful.”

“When he became ANC president, one of the thing he said was that he was going to reduce size of executive. At some point we had 24 ministers, yesterday he added 2 in addition,” Vavi said.

