SAFTU Rejects Deputy President Mashatile’s Suggestion To Privatize South African Airways

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has expressed strong opposition to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s recent remarks advocating for the privatization of South African Airways (SAA) as a potential solution for the airline’s ongoing challenges.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mashatile questioned the government’s capability to financially sustain the national airline, especially after several unsuccessful attempts to salvage it. He suggested that transferring a majority stake of SAA to private entities equipped with the necessary capital and expertise could be the most effective strategy for revitalization.

Previously, the government had intentions to sell a 51% share of the airline to the Takatso Consortium, a plan that was later aborted by Pravin Gordhan, the former Minister of Public Enterprises.

Contrasting with Mashatile’s viewpoint, SAFTU’s spokesperson Trevor Shaku argued for the retention of state-run companies under public ownership. He emphasized that only through public control can the longstanding demand for affordable, reliable, and safe transportation be fulfilled, benefiting the economically disadvantaged and working-class majority. This vision encompasses not only airlines but also other modes of public transport such as trains and buses.